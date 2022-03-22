IRC reproductive health initiative covers women issues during COVID-19

Islamabad : As the cases of domestic violence especially women’s health across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa saw a rise in the aftermath of the pandemic-triggered lockdowns, the reproductive health initiative launched in the province by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has widely covered the vulnerable segment of the society by alleviating the grim situation, says a press release.

These views were expressed by Tayyaba Aurangzeb, deputy director operations/country director (Acting), ICR, in a statement issued here on Sunday at the conclusion of its Reproductive Health initiative supported by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Pakistan Village Development Programme (PVDP).

The ICR reproductive health initiative was launched in the KP province amid the rising incidents of domestic violence posing serious implications for women’s wellbeing, their sexual and reproductive health, their mental health, and their ability to participate and lead in the recovery of our societies and economy. The situation was graver in communities with high rates of illiteracy and multi-dimensional poverty. It is to be mentioned here that simultaneous to the COVID-19, the increased incidence of violence against women and girls globally led the United Nations to declare it as a “shadow pandemic”.

Speaking about the IRC’s contribution to alleviating this grim situation, Tayyaba Aurangzeb said, “We launched an intervention to improve the health and safety of women and girls, with a focus on those with reduced access to reproductive health (RH) and gender-based violence (GBV) response services during the pandemic.” During the course of the intervention, IRC delivered an essential and life-saving integrated package of GBV and RH interventions to women, adolescent girls, transgender people and men, in Swat and Peshawar districts, selected owing to a high need and minimal availability of SRH and GBV services.

IRC in partnership with the KP government, ensured delivery of health services including prenatal, natal, infant care, family planning, contraceptives, and nutritional counselling. In addition, IRC established 10 safe spaces to deliver psychological counselling, awareness and vocational training to those most in need in Swat and Peshawar.