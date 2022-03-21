‘Entrepreneurial mindset can help change landscape of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Business School Islamabad organised the 3rd International Conference on Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE-III) at its E 8 Campus Islamabad.
Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador at Islamabad was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.
Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat applauded Bahria Business School Islamabad for laying the foundation of a global platform for intellectual discourse on a subject of relevance for all Developing Economies, especially during the current pandemic.
Director General Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (r) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, extended special thanks and words of acknowledgment to the distinguished participants.
JERUSALEM: Israel´s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month, in a trip marking 30 years since the...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rasheed said the government will not obstruct anyone from casting their vote on the...
BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.Acting on public...
ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a BS-22 officer as Executive Director to...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani citizen Sumaira Rehman, languishing in a detention center in Bangalore, India, is likely to be...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Sunday...
Comments