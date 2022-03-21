‘Entrepreneurial mindset can help change landscape of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Business School Islamabad organised the 3rd International Conference on Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE-III) at its E 8 Campus Islamabad.

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador at Islamabad was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat applauded Bahria Business School Islamabad for laying the foundation of a global platform for intellectual discourse on a subject of relevance for all Developing Economies, especially during the current pandemic.

Director General Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (r) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, extended special thanks and words of acknowledgment to the distinguished participants.