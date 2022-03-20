Miandad inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Former captain and batting stalwart Javed Miandad was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain presented him with a commemorative cap and plaque.

On receiving the honour, Javed Miandad said: “I feel humbled and honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. It is appropriate that these inductions are taking place when an international cricketer is at the helm of Pakistan cricket affairs as he understands better than anyone else the hard work and sacrifices a cricketer makes to reach to the top pedestal.

“Every time I stepped on to the field of play, I wanted to contribute for my team and country through my performance. To make this happen, I developed my own training and preparation plans using innovative methods visualising the oppositions and conditions I would encounter. I am delighted my efforts produced good results and I was able to serve my team and country with performances that made us a proud cricketing nation.

“One thing I did with great success throughout my career was to quickly forget my previous performance and switch focus towards the next challenge. Of course, I took learnings from the previous game into the next match and tried to improve, but I didn’t dwell on what I had achieved in the past matches.