Palestinian stabs Israeli in al-Quds, shot by police

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli passer-by in al-Quds on Saturday before being shot and wounded by Israeli police, the police said.
The attack took place in west al-Quds, near the boundary with the city’s eastern sector. "Al-Quds police officers... opened fire to neutralise the suspect," the police said in a statement. The Magen David Adom emergency services said the Israeli, in his mid-30s, was lightly injured.
