31 test positive for corona

Islamabad:Another 31 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though it is being expressed by many health experts and concerned government authorities that the fifth wave of the outbreak, Omicron wave is about to fade away completely within next few days.

COVID-19 has claimed no life from the twin cities in the last 24 hours however, as many as five confirmed patients have died of coronavirus illness from this region of the country in the last one week. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has been recorded as 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours. It is important to mention that the figures regarding number of patients and deaths from ICT and Rawalpindi being recorded for the last three weeks or so are similar to what were reported in August and September in 2020, soon after the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that to date, a total of 177879 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2,355 have lost their lives. On Saturday, there were a total of 375 active cases of the disease in the twin cities.

Another 20 patients have been tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory taking tally to 134,930 in the federal capital of which 1022 patients have died of the illness. After recovery of another 34 patients in ICT in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases from the federal capital has become 250 on Saturday. From Rawalpindi district, only 11 new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 42,949 of which 1333 have lost their lives due to the illness while 41,541 have recovered.