IGP holds open court

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held third online open court (Kutcheri) on Facebook to give the residents direct access to the police high ups as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via Facebook live comments, WhatsApp messages and phone calls from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Thousands of the citizens watched the online-‘Kutcheri’ and hailed the step of IGP. The capital police chief said police was striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible.

He said the purpose of such initiatives was aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public. IGP told that Islamabad police have launched whatsapp service to ease public adding that people can get information about all police related information through 03342874287.During online ‘Kutcheri’, people from across Pakistan put their proposals before the IG. Most of the issues were related to traffic, delay in registration of FIR, activities of land-grabbers, drug-peddlers etc.

The capital police chief also shared recent initiatives taken by the Islamabad police to facilitate the public.