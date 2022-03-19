Minorities enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the absolute freedom enjoyed by the minorities in Pakistan was unthinkable in neighbouring India; he expressed these views while speaking at a Hindu festival of Holi on Friday.

Usman Buzdar attended a special function to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi which was also attended by representatives of religious minorities from different parts of the province.The chief minister said the provincial government has provided substantial funds for the welfare of minority communities, including the Hindu community. Development work was in progress to develop areas inhibited by the minority communities, he added and further explained that the minority communities have been given a 5 percent quota in jobs to secure their economic self-reliance, he added.

The chief minister cut the cake to express solidarity with the Hindu community on their festival of colours and was donned traditional Cholistani headgear by MPA Youdester Chohan. The participants prayed for stability, solidarity and welfare of the people and chanted the slogan of ‘’long-live Pakistan.

MPA Youdester Chohan asserted that all the minority communities enjoyed religious freedom in Pakistan. Different participants noted that the sense of protection enjoyed by them in Pakistan could not be imagined by the minorities in India. Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Rai Taimur Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Haroon Imran Gill and Mahinder Paul Singh, secretary human rights and minority affairs, secretary information and others were also present.

Healthcare scheme: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education Department Sector at an estimated cost of Rs399,454.00 million.

The scheme was approved in the 68th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development scheme included Implementation of Universal Health Coverage under Health Insurance Programme in Punjab (Revised) and sent to CDWP for its final approval.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.