Special units of Sindh Police deployed at Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: Large contingents of Special Units of Sindh Police have been deployed at the Sindh House to provide security and protection to the Members of National Assembly belonging to different political parties staying there for a couple of weeks, sources from the Sindh House told newsmen Thursday afternoon.

“Over 100 police personnel were already performing their duties at the Sindh House but about 200 commandos of Special Unit of Sindh Police have been summoned to provide protection to MNAs of different political parties, including the members of the ruling party,” the sources told this correspondent. The sources confirmed that the Special Units of the Sindh Police were deployed in the background of government’s intention to raid the Sindh House to kidnap or arrest the PTI MNAs who seek to follow the opposition parties in no-confidence move. The sources said it was the duty of the Sindh House police to provide protection to their guests staying with them.