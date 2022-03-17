Abusive politics

It seems strange to see the ruling party and the opposition spewing hateful invectives against each other in public processions. It is true that the political temperature in the country has soared, but that does not justify derogatory language.

The ruling party has adopted a policy of confrontation since coming into power, but it has only damaged its own reputation as its accusations have not been proven in the courts yet. Besides, during its opposition campaign, the PTI had pursued a similar strategy. Now, political maturity must be exercised; otherwise, the situation may become a full-blown crisis.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock