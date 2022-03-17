Gang involved in snatching jewellery from women busted

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of three members allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of jewellery snatching from women in posh localities of Karachi.

The arrests of the three suspects were disclosed during a press conference held by District South SSP Aijaz Ahmed and Investigations SSP Dr Farrukh Raza. Police claimed to have recovered gold ornaments of 20 tola, cash, mobile phones and licensed pistols from the possession of the suspects.

The gang members used to snatch gold ornaments from women travelling in rickshaws and cars, and standing outside their houses particularly in Clifton and Defence, police said, adding that the suspects included Gibran Yasin, the ring leader, and Waqas and Anis. The gang was allegedly involved in crime incidents for a couple of years and robbed over 100 women.