Van driver from Waziristan shot dead

A vegetable van driver hailing from Waziristan was shot dead in a broad daylight incident of target killing in Karachi on Wednesday.

Sher Muhammad Mehsud, 52, was sprayed with bullets by motorcyclists in a scrap market near Al-Asif Square within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Zubair Nawaz said the victim lived in Junejo Town and was a van driver at the vegetable market on the Super Highway. He said Mehsud was shot seven times and died on the spot. Police said that apparently the victim was killed over a personal enmity in his hometown.

Separately, a security guard of a private company was injured when his gun went off accidentally in North Nazimabad within the Shara-e-Noor Jahan police remits. He was identified as Zafar Shah, 19.

In another incident, Mehmood Jan, 27, was stabbed and wounded in District Korangi’s Zaman Town police limits. Meanwhile, Islamuddin, 55, was stabbed and injured during a clash in Baldia Town.