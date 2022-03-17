Van driver from Waziristan shot dead

A vegetable van driver hailing from Waziristan was shot dead in a broad daylight incident of target killing in Karachi on Wednesday.
Sher Muhammad Mehsud, 52, was sprayed with bullets by motorcyclists in a scrap market near Al-Asif Square within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
SHO Zubair Nawaz said the victim lived in Junejo Town and was a van driver at the vegetable market on the Super Highway. He said Mehsud was shot seven times and died on the spot. Police said that apparently the victim was killed over a personal enmity in his hometown.
Separately, a security guard of a private company was injured when his gun went off accidentally in North Nazimabad within the Shara-e-Noor Jahan police remits. He was identified as Zafar Shah, 19.
In another incident, Mehmood Jan, 27, was stabbed and wounded in District Korangi’s Zaman Town police limits. Meanwhile, Islamuddin, 55, was stabbed and injured during a clash in Baldia Town.
Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of three members allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of...
An inquiry committee has been formed after the registration of a murder case against two policemen over the killing of...
An inquiry committee formed to probe the mysterious death of newly-wed Nabeel Ahmed Siddiqui just two days after he...
The consul general of Japan, Isomura Toshikazu, conferred a certificate of commendation upon the AdPulse Chief...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday restrained the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority and...
Around 70 per cent of the healthcare workforce around the globe is comprised of women, but they experience extreme...
Comments