Body formed to probe factory worker’s killing

An inquiry committee has been formed after the registration of a murder case against two policemen over the killing of a towel factory worker in Shafiq Colony.

“I have formed an inquiry committee comprising the SSP, DSP and SIO to probe the case,” Zone West police chief DIG Nasir Aftab told The News on Wednesday. “The committee will verify whether the bullet that hit the victim was fired by the police or suspects.”

He said two policemen had already been arrested and a murder case registered against them on the complaint of 25-year-old Ismail Alam Gul’s family. Gul had been killed in a firing incident that took place near the Lyari River in Shafiq Colony within the limits of the Gabol Town police station on Monday.

The family later claimed that Gul was returning to work after having lunch at home when the cops shot him dead. At this, the police registered a case against constables Tauseefur Rehman and Abdul Ali, who were driver and gunman of Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan.

The cops, in their initial statements, said they went to the area to verify the presence of notorious drug peddlers Ameenullah alias Ghano and Nasarullah alias Rogh in the area after their informer had given them a tip-off.