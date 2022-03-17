Police found responsible for newly-wed man’s ‘fall to death’

An inquiry committee formed to probe the mysterious death of newly-wed Nabeel Ahmed Siddiqui just two days after he contracted a freewill marriage found two policemen responsible for his death.

The committee declared the police raid illegal, saying the bribe demanded by the investigation cops from the family led to the death of the victim, as although 28-year-old Siddiqui had secured bail in wife’s kidnapping case, the police conducted the raid illegally. Both policemen were unable to satisfy the committee members about the reason behind raid. The committee found station investigation officer Shakeel and sub-inspector Amir guilty and recommended departmental action against them.

Zone West DIG Nasir Aftab confirmed the committee’s findings and said the policemen were found guilty in the inquiry. The young man died in mysterious circumstances after he fell from the rooftop of a multi-storey building in Liaquatabad on March 4, just a couple of days after he had contracted a freewill marriage. The family accused the police of pushing him off the building, which is located in C-1 Area within the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station. The man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The family of the woman Siddiqui had married had registered a kidnapping case against him at the Sharifabad police station. Police claimed an investigation team had gone to record a statement of Siddiqui’s father at his home when the man became scared, went upstairs and fell off the roof. However, the father of the deceased alleged that it was policeman Amir who had pushed his son off the building. He said his son had obtained bail and solemnised nikkah with the woman. The father accused the police of demanding a bribe and threatening to book Siddiqui in fake cases, including robbery, if the family did not give him Rs50,000.