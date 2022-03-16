Too long we have slept

Long march campaigns before the general elections are not new in Pakistan. It is also common for political leaders to accuse each other and make false promises to people before the elections. The march led by the PPP to Islamabad and the no-confidence motion against the prime minister are part of the same drama. The ruling party too is also doing whatever it can to stay in power. Blame games are at their peak. Newsrooms and talk shows are loaded with discussions, predictions and accusations. Amidst this chaos, ordinary people remain the scapegoat. Clearly nobody cares about their miseries. Inflation has rocketed and essential commodities are out of people’s reach. If these ‘rulers’ had really been concerned about people, there would have been no need for the march. It is high time they realised that rallies and marches will not work. The country’s politicians need to change their attitudes and goals – and that is only possible when people stop getting fooled by them. People must step forward and demand their rights. Merely being spectators will not suffice.

Bakhatwar Rakhshani

Hub