New block of 200 beds completed at CDA Hospital

Islamabad : A project of an additional 200-bed block of the Capital Development Authority CDA Hospital has been completed in a record time of two years. This is a major step by the management of CDA to improve and enhance the health facilities for employees of CDA and residents of Islamabad, the spokesman for CDA said here on Tuesday.

In this regard, the CDA Hospital that from the last two decades had not only been run out of capacity but was also facing a shortage of staff. However, in 2020 the chairman CDA ordered to construct a new block having the capacity of nearly 200 beds to cater for more CDA employees and residents of Islamabad.

The project was started in 2020 and now it has been completed in a record time.

Moreover, the incumbent management has not only paid attention to the civil works but after the lapse of 17 years, fresh Medical Officers have been appointed to raise the human resource capacity of the hospital.

According to the details, newly appointed staff at CDA hospital includes 33 staff nurses, 33 Medical Officers while 12 specialists of various medical fields have also been appointed.

The new hospital block will become functional from Thursday as the recruitment is already done and equipment is installed. The civil works had already been completed. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Ali Nawaz and CDA Chairman addressed the newly recruited medical doctors.

Executive Director, Dr. Fazal-e-Maula was present on the occasion.

The CDA chairman welcomed the new staff members and motivated them to work to the best of their abilities. He advised them to take this task more than a career but as a dedication. The SAPM also thanked the chairman and CDA team for bringing up this facility in record time for residents of Islamabad.