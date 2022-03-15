Lebanon PM Mikati says he won’t run in May parliamentary election

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he would not seek re-election in a parliamentary election scheduled for May 15. The statement, made in a TV address, throws Sunni politics in Lebanon into deeper disarray. It follows an announcement by ex-prime minister Saad Hariri in January that he would withdraw from political life and that his Future Movement, which now has some 20 members of parliament, would not field candidates.