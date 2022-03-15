Over 25 MNAs, MPAs call on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: More than 25 National and Provincial Assemblies’ members held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Monday.

Those who met the CM included Members of National Assembly Andleeb Abbas, Alia Hamza Malik, Seemi Bokhari, Dr Nosheen Hamid, Rubina Jameel, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi, MNAs Rahat Amanullah, Malik Muhammad Ihsanullah Tawana, Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq, Peer Zahoor Qureshi, Orangzeb Khichi, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Jahanzeb Khichi, MPAs Mamoon Tarar and Samiullah Chaudhry. The MNAs and MPAs expressed trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar. “We are standing by you and will continue to do so,” they vowed.

The CM while talking to the parliamentarians emphasized that the D-Chowk public meeting will prove to be a game-changer, adding that the role of the opposition is seen nowhere in the future politics. He remarked that PM Imran Khan gave an innovation to politics. He stated that the opposition leaders getting united for the sake of attaining power will soon be fighting with one another.

“We are not afraid of any step taken by the opposition. Rather, we are united and focused,” he stressed. He highlighted that the country is set on the road to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. He underscored that those creating political anarchy will soon be dispersed. He said the credibility of the opposition has finished as it adopted undemocratic designs. He outlined that PM Imran Khan enjoys complete confidence of 22 crore people of Pakistan.