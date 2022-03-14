Teenager among four people killed in accidents

Three people, including a teenager, were killed in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on Sunday, while a young man was run over by a train.

A passer-by was killed by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway. He was identified as 51-year-old Abdur Rasheed. Police said the man was a resident of the same area. They said he was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle ran him over. A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sachal police station. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as Taimur, 25, a resident of the Sohrab Goth area.

Eighteen-year-old Abbas, son of Ashiq, was crushed to death after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike on the Super Highway. Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

A young man identified as Shan, 21, died after a train ran him over on a railway track in the Landhi area. The man was a resident of the same area.