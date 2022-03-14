Teenager among four people killed in accidents

Three people, including a teenager, were killed in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on Sunday, while a young man was run over by a train.
A passer-by was killed by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway. He was identified as 51-year-old Abdur Rasheed. Police said the man was a resident of the same area. They said he was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle ran him over. A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sachal police station. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as Taimur, 25, a resident of the Sohrab Goth area.
Eighteen-year-old Abbas, son of Ashiq, was crushed to death after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike on the Super Highway. Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
A young man identified as Shan, 21, died after a train ran him over on a railway track in the Landhi area. The man was a resident of the same area.
Book launchMohiuddin Zia Siddiqi’s ‘Speak Up’ will be launched at 4:30pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the...
Expressing severe concern over the rising inflation rate in the country up to 16.49 per cent, Pak Sarzameen Party ...
The connection that every aspect of life has with mathematics is often ignored. To highlight this connection, the Aga...
Alamgir Khan, the founder of the #FixIt campaign and a National Assembly member from Karachi, on Sunday said that...
The Sindh High Court recently issued notices to provincial and federal law officers, law secretary and others on a...
Syed Salman Haider Rizvi, the general secretary of the Pasban-e-Aza and former president of the Imam Bargah Masjid...
Comments