Sunday March 13, 2022
Stray dogs

March 13, 2022

This is to draw the attention to the problem of stray dogs in Mohalla Prem Nagar, Sialkot. Three people were recently bitten by stray dogs in just one day. One fears that one may be bitten by a rabid dog.

These dogs also keep barking throughout the night to the agony of residents. The authorities concerned should address this problem soon.

Abdul Samad

Sialkot

