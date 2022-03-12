Notice to PM Imran: ECP can’t nullify ordinance, says AG

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not ignore the ordinance promulgated by the president, local mediareported. Responding to ECP notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a public rally in Lower Dir, the AG said: “They [ECP] are vested with no jurisdiction to nullify its effect which can only be done by a high court or the Supreme Court.”

“The ECP can regulate but neither can it nullify an ordinance, nor prohibit any activity permissible under it,” he added. A senior lawyer, who has expertise in election laws, said the ecp had the discretion to impose a fine or issue a contempt notice to the premier.