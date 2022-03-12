Multi-role combat aircraft inducted into PAF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the nation has full confidence that the armed forces are capable of defending the country and while referring to Pakistan's response to Balakot intrusion added that anyone who tries to cast an evil eye now on the country must be prepared to suffer the consequences.

The prime minister was addressing the induction ceremony of the latest J10C fighter aircraft in the Pakistan Air Force at the Kamra Air Base on Friday. He recalled that the way Pakistan retaliated after the attack on Balakot, sent a wide message to the whole world that we are capable of protecting ourselves. “When the nation stands behind the armed forces, it becomes an impregnable force, when the thinking of the nation and the armed forces is one, they become stronger,” he maintained. Recounting sacrifices against terrorism, he said the country fought a difficult war. “We have fought a very difficult war on terror. But the message was conveyed to the entire world that we can defend ourselves," said the premier as he lauded the armed forces and the people of the country. “From the aerial demonstrations of fighter jets, I am convinced that no one can put any kind of pressure on us. “A sovereign country can only remain sovereign when it can defend itself,” the prime minister said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Zubaida Jalal, Asad Umar, SAPM Shahbaz Gill, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Navy Chief Amjad Niazi, Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sadhu and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong were also present.

The prime minister also acknowledged and appreciated the No 15 Squadron of the PAF for expediting the induction of the J-10C aircraft in record time. He congratulated the nation on the induction of the new multi-role fighter aircraft and also thanked China for delivering the fighter jets to Pakistan in a short period of eight months. “When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself. There was an attempt to create an imbalance in the region however, the induction of the fighter aircraft has again created an equilibrium,” he said.

"I am glad that our armed forces have a futuristic and forward-looking approach because technology is going to be a great tool for future warfare," he added. By promoting national technology we can develop our country, for which we have set up a technology zone and a university is being built where modern technology will be offered. The PM said that Pakistan is fortunate in that there are talented people in every field but many of them are still out of the country, but as the economy is getting stronger, the country is moving forward, Insha Allah, all this talent will be available to us.

Referring to the country's progress, Imran said recently record tax collection has been made, exports increased and record remittances were collected as a result of which the country was generating wealth. “As our wealth increases, our top priority is to uplift the poor through various programmes like health cards and Ehsaas programme. The second is to strengthen our defence,” the PM said.

Earlier, upon arrival at Minhas Air Base, the Chief of Air Staff welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers. The prime minister inspected the guard of honour and later inspected the J10C fighter jets and learned about the technology and features used in these aircraft. The premier climbed up into the cockpit with the air chief and the COAS as an officer gave them a briefing on the jet's capabilities and functionality.

The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17. It can be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array. The aircraft can also carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.