Italian envoy inaugurates FWSC

Islamabad : Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese and his spouse Madame Albana inaugurated Future World School & College (FWSC), at Sector H-11/4, says a press release.

Founder & CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, Directors and Principal Future World School & College Muneeze Muzaffar were present at this auspicious occasion. The Chief Guest Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese unveiled the Inaugural Plaque.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan is spreading widely nationwide with consistency and academic excellence under the dynamic leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

The Flagship Future World School & College at H-11/4 is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with latest technology & world class academic setup to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Andreas Ferrarese along with his wife was given a tour of the campus by the Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Administration, they showed him around the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution in H-11/4, wherein he was shown various departments, classrooms and other facilities including the library, gym, student lounge, laboratories, cafeteria, and world class auditorium.

Principal of Future World School & College H-11/4 Campus, Muneeze Muzaffar; in her introductory speech expressed that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage work force, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most well-organised scholastic event amidst global crises, and is recognised worldwide.

The speech and Inauguration were followed by the opening ceremony of Future World Model United Nations 2022.