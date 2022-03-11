22-day-old girl found with throat slit at house in Liaquatabad

In a horrific incident, the body of a 22-day-old baby girl was found with her throat slit at a house in the Liaquatabad area of the city. It happened just a couple of days after a man hoping for a son shot and killed his newborn daughter in Mianwali Colony.

The house where the infant’s body was found is located in Liaquatabad No 7. The deceased baby girl was identified as Zamil Fatima. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the name of Zamil’s father is Saad who is an electrician by profession and works at a pharmaceutical company. He was not present at the house when the incident took place.

Police also recorded the initial statement of the mother, Humaima Saad, 19, who said that a young man in jeans and a shirt and wearing a surgical mask was behind the incident who had entered the house via its roof.

“He pushed me forcefully. Resultantly, my head hit the refrigerator, making me unconscious,” she told the police. “I found my daughter with the throat slit when I woke up.” Police investigators have also examined the house where the incident took place. They said they did not find any evidence that suggested that the incident occurred during a mugging bid or personal enmity.

Police said that the body was found on a bed in a room while the mother told them that she had placed the infant in a cot when the perpetrator arrived. Upon physical examination of the woman, no mark of injury was found on her body. Investigators said the mother would be questioned again to help probe the case.

Police also did not find the weapon used in the murder from the house. They said the infant was the first child of the couple after their marriage last year. DIG Nasir Aftab said police were investigating the case from different angles.