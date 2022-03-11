There are no jobs

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue of joblessness in Pakistan. The current pandemic has resulted in financial losses for many organisations, which have let a large number of their employers go. Those people who were engaged in small-scale businesses had to close their operations as the demand for their products sharply declined.
Now, there are people who are left with no source of income but have to feed their families. People need to ask the government to provide them with employment opportunities. We are unable to manage our expenses, and this cannot go on for long.
Aqib Ali Nawaz
Rawalpindi
A heart-wrenching incident took place in Mianwali where a man shot his seven-day-old daughter dead. He did this...
One of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces is rampant corruption. The competent authorities are responsible for...
Countries make efforts to strengthen their currencies to attract foreign direct investment. But in Pakistan,...
The PPP’s long march, which was led by its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reached Islamabad on March 8. The PPP...
According to the World Economic Outlook Database 2022 by the IMF, America’s GDP is $24.8 trillion, which makes the...
Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and other...
Comments