Gold climbs Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs700 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs600 to Rs112,654.

In the international market, gold rates rose by $6 to $2,015 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs7,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.