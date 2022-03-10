Gold climbs Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs700 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs600 to Rs112,654.
In the international market, gold rates rose by $6 to $2,015 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs7,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants Limited signed an agreement with MG JW Automobile Pakistan Limited for supply...
KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar on Wednesday amid supplies from remittances and exporter...
Katsina: Despite his financial services job in the north Nigerian city of Kano, two years ago Usman Ahmad started...
LAHORE: Pakistan's economy is a casualty of the ongoing political turmoil. Throwing caution to the wind, the ruling...
LAHORE: Smuggling of urea to Afghanistan through Chaman and Torkhum borders would result into shortage of fertiliser...
ISLAMABAD: The government officials on Wednesday told the country’s top price control authority that rates of...
Comments