What happens at black hole’s event horizon? Scientists find the first-ever clue

In the Universe, black holes are the most mysterious entities, full of surprises yet not allowing anything to escape beyond the event horizon.

In a recent scientific breakthrough, scientists have finally detected the “fingerprints” of a black hole’s event horizon, the theoretical boundary from which nothing can escape.

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The discovery marked the first time researchers have come closer to cracking one of the biggest mysteries of a black hole.

In a study published in Nature, the team analyzed data from GW250114, the strongest gravitational wave ever recorded by the LIGO observatory in January 2025. They isolated the final yet intense burst of “direct waves” produced during the merging process of two black holes.

As a result of isolating these waves, the researchers finally identified the activity from closer to an event horizon than ever before.

“This black hole horizon concept normally appears in science fiction,” lead study author Sizheng Ma of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada explained the significance of the breakthrough.

“But now we are really able to touch the region around the horizon with gravitational data. Sometimes I cannot believe this is really happening,” he added.

The final stage of a black hole merger is compared to a “spoon stirring water” as the resulting space-time swirl creates gravitational waves that carry information from the region immediately surrounding the event horizon.

The findings align with Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The data provided evidence of “frame dragging” characterized by a phenomenon where a rotating black twists the space around it.

The discovery has sent shockwaves across the scientific community, allowing them to “touch” the region near the event horizon with data, study “quantum fluctuations”, and look for potential deviations from general relativity. It could also reveal new fundamental laws of Physics.

Francesco Sannino, an Italian theoretical physicist who studies black holes, said it was “compelling analysis but needed to be checked by other researchers.”

“More generally, understanding the physics of black holes and their mergers is important as it might shed light on how space and time are woven together at a more fundamental level,” he said.