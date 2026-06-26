Prince William makes selfless move as he refuses £1.5M income

Prince Willian has made the decision to give up his £1.5 million a year in rental income from Dartmoor Prison and to use it to support the local community instead.

According to recent reports, the Prince of Wales instructed the Duchy of Cornwall not to include the annual rent in his income while the future of the prison remains uncertain.

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Prince William’s private secretary Ian Patrick explained the decision, "The Duke has seen first-hand the impact that the prison’s continued closure is having on the local community and believes it is right that this money should be used to help the area build for the future while uncertainty remains.

This decision reflects The Duke’s belief that the Duchy should be a force for positive impact in the communities it serves."

For those unversed, Dartmoor Prison is a Category C prison in Princetown but the prison has been closed since 2024 after high levels of radon gas were found.

However, the Ministry of Justice is still paying rent under a lease agreement that runs until 2033.

Now the Duchy of Cornwall is planning to create a fund for the community of Princetown, which will help local businesses, youth and support environment-friendly projects.

The future king's secretary added, "Prince William knows that for many people in Princetown, the prison has long been part of the fabric of the community.

"Its closure has created genuine uncertainty, not just about jobs and businesses, but about the future of the town itself.

"The Duke felt strongly that, while those questions remain unanswered, the benefit of this income should remain in the community, helping local people shape that future."

The Duchy’s latest accounts also show that Prince William received a private income of £21.6 million in 2025-26 and paid £7.76 million in tax during the same year.