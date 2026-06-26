Will Smith beams with pride over son Jaden's major career milestone: 'Proud dad'

Will Smith is gushing over his and wife Jada Pinkett's son Jaden's career milestone at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.

​The Oscar-winning actor's 27-year-old son, who has been working as a creative director for Christian Louboutin's Menswear since September, debuted his sophomore Spring/Summer 2027 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the proud dad celebrated the milestone with his family.

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​Will took to his Instagram account to document his family's trip to Paris as they showed support to Jaden. Along with Will and Jada, their daughter Willow, Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Will's son Trey, whom he shares with his ex wife, also joined the trip.

​Praising Jaden, Will wrote in the caption, "WOW @c.syresmith this @christianlouboutin collection is insane, Makin' me a proud dad!"

​Will also posted several snaps from the fashion event featuring Jada, Willow, Trey and Adrienne.

​He also posted a few videos, in one video he said, referring to son's sophomore collection, "We're here at Jaden's...show, There's a Christian Louboutin foot. Jaden designed a foot!"

​In a second clip, he can be seen making his way to see the collection as he entered, he gushed, "Wow! Proud daddy moment. Full proud daddy moment."

​In a subsequent snap, the Smith family also posed with Louboutin himself.

​This outing marked Will's first family appearance in two years as they last reunited at the red carpet of Bad Boys: Ride or Die's May 2024 premiere.