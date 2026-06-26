Brad Pitt rejects marriage plans with Ines de Ramon: 'Never feels like his girlfriend'

It appears that Brad Pitt does not have any plans to marry his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, despite having a strong relationship.

An insider close told Page Six, “Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning.”

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“At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own,” the source claimed. “But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.”

Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband’s family “genuinely” enjoys “spending time” with Ramon and “it never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together,” the insider stated.

Notably, both families are in contact and have developed a close bond because of the 33-year-old jewellery designer.

The source revealed, “They text and keep in touch outside of Brad, which says a lot about how close they’ve become.”

“She’s built real relationships with everyone. She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually.”

“Ines is very down to earth and easy to be around. She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings. It doesn’t feel forced at all. People ask about her, include her in family plans and genuinely want her around. She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic,” the insider shared.

For those unaware, the Troy star and Ramon, who started dating each other in late 2022, are currently living together.

It is pertinent to note that Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie for over a decade after falling in love with one another on the set of their 2004 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The high-profile Hollywood couple, who built a family of six children, tied the knot in 2014, but parted ways in 2016 after a much-talked-about incident on a private plane.

On September 20, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, which was finalized in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.