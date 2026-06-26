Gracie Abrams owns 'big fat sorry' to mom Katie McGrath?

Gracie Abrams recently opened up about her relationship with her mother, Katie McGrath.

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter appeared on the Thursday, June 25 episode of the New York Times Popcast, where she promoted her forthcoming album Daughter from Hell as well as reflected on the striking title.

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Abrams jokingly said, “I decided to be decent for you all,” sharing that she wrote the title song of the album late, but it unexpectedly helped her seek forgiveness of her mother for being a ruthless child while growing up.

She revealed, “It felt like the first time I was able to write a song, but really write anything other than a text apologizing to my mom for being so brutal growing up.”

The Close to You crooner went on to add, “Obviously, adolescence is tough for the child and for the parent.”

“I think my mom and I, we earned our relationship we have now, for sure. She is like, my favorite person. We FaceTime. I call her like six times a day,” Abrams gushed.

The Tough Love songstress, the daughter of Mission Impossible 3 and Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, stated that Daughter from Hell actually shows who she was in real life.

“It just took so long to get to this point. As I have grown up, I have luckily had more time to reflect on change. I owed her a big fat sorry and a thank you,” she admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that Gracia Abrams’ album Daughter from Hell, which has 16 songs, will be out on July 17, 2026.