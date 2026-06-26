'Mildred Pierce' star Ann Blyth passes away at 98

Ann Blyth, famous for her role in Mildred Pierce , has passed away at the age of 98, less than two months before her 99th birthday.

Blyth embraced death on Wednesday, June 24, while KABC's George Pennacchio reported her demise on Thursday, June 25.

Advertisement

According to Pennacchio’s report, the American retired actress and singer’s cause of death was “natural.”

Highlighting her successful career, the statement reads, “She was only 16 when she was nominated for an Oscar! Ann began performing on the radio when she was only six. She was Broadway at the age of 12 and she made her first film at 14.” (sic)

The Helen Morgan Story star was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood and was nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Veda Pierce opposite Joan Crawford in the 1945 melodrama/film noir Mildred Pierce.

“Her career spanned more than 70 years in musical theatre, on television and in 35 movies,” the statement mentioned. “She also toured for years, singing songs from the Great American Songbook with Bill Hayes and Donald O'Connor."

“Ann was active in philanthropy and volunteered for many causes. Her family says she loved her garden, knitting and oil painting. She was known for gifting her work to friends and family.”

Her family says she was known for personally answering all of her fan mail, which she was grateful to receive. May this lovely lady R.I.P.,” the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Ann Blyth is survived by her five children, whom she welcomed with her late husband, Dr. James McNulty. She was also the grandmother of 10 and the great-grandmother of five.