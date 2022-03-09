Whitecoat ceremony held at AMC

ABBOTTABAD: The Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Tuesday arranged whitecoat ceremony to welcome the first-year MBBS and BDS students into the medical profession.
Dean, Prof Dr Umer Farooq, was the chief guest whereas heads and faculty of various departments were present.
The ceremony signifies the beginning of medical students’ journeys and confers a sense of responsibility and privilege of joining this noble profession. Associate Dean Dr Ashfaq urged the newly admitted students to focus on academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health professionals.
