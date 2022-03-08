Law Department disposes of 83pc of complaints so far

PESHAWAR: A total of 2,089 complaints have been received by the Law Department from 2012 to 2022, of which 1,734 have been disposed of while 356 are pending with a rate of 83 per cent case disposal.

According to a handout, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan on the department’s performance.Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Masood Ahmed, Director General Law and Human Rights Javed Anwar, Additional Secretary Law Tahir Iqbal and other senior officials were also present.

During the meeting, the law minister was briefed on the key role of the director-general of Law and Human Rights and his current performance. Fazal Shakoor Khan directed officers to keep focus on resolving the challenges of DG Law & HRs and resolving the problems of the merged districts on a priority basis. He added that the establishment of district attorney offices should be ensured in all the districts while promotion of district attorneys and recruitment on vacant posts of the district attorney on merit basis should also be done on an emergency basis.The minister directed that the detailing of all the employees in the department should be terminated and they should be given back their real responsibilities forthwith.