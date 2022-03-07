Minorities enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government will ensure the protection of minorities and their religious freedom.

The Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without discrimination of any religion. All religions in Pakistan are united against terrorists. Minorities are being massacred in India under the leadership of Modi and religious freedom no longer exists in India. International human rights organisations, including the United Nations must take strict and immediate notice.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and others at Governor’s House here. Ejaz Alam briefed the governor about the measures being taken for the welfare and protection of minorities in the province.

Chaudhry Sarwar while talking to the delegation said that Alhumdulilah all minorities in Pakistan, including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living peacefully with complete religious freedom and they have all rights. According to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of the lives of the minorities and the PTI government is fulfilling this responsibility. There is no discrimination against any religion in society. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without any discrimination of religion. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government’s policies were playing an effective role in promoting peace and harmony in the country. The Kartarpur Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example that the Government of Pakistan is committed to safeguarding minorities rights. Pakistan is the safest country for minorities but under Modi's leadership, India is burning with Hindutva hatred against all minorities and since when Narendra Modi came to power, crimes against religious minorities have been on the rise. In India, attacks on Muslims, Christians and followers of other religions by Hindu groups have become common, he added.

The governor said that international human rights organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report on the plight of religious minorities in India. The time has come for the world powers, including the United States, to take notice of the atrocities committed against minorities in India. They must force India through diplomatic pressure to ensure religious freedom as well as protection of lives of all minorities, including Muslims in India and stop the minorities massacre and religious freedom must also be ensured.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam said that the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of minorities were unprecedented in the past. Not only do we have quotas in government posts and other departments but we also want to ensure 100 percent implementation of them. Christians are also working on the frontline for the promotion of development, peace and stability and religious harmony in Pakistan. The government is committed to protecting the rights of all its citizens regardless of their religion, he added.