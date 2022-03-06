No-trust move is opposition’s missing child: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said a no-trust move is the opposition’s missing child and they would not succeed in any move against the government as they neither had the required numbers nor public support.

Addressing a press conference, he said there was no possibility of tabling a no-confidence move by the opposition parties as they were only giving schedules. He said the faces of the opposition leaders, particularly of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, showed their depression as they did not have anything in their pockets. The opposition parties are trying to create a political environment by staging marches and proposing a no-confidence move for face-saving only, he added.

He said that the two major opposition parties, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), had been reduced to regional parties as the PPP was limited to some divisions of Sindh while the PMLN was confined to a few divisions of Punjab. The Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had presence in some Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa areas, he said, adding that no other political party was standing with them in the no-confidence move.

He expressed gratitude to the allied parties for standing firmly with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said the opposition parties were not sincere with each other and all of them were looking for protecting their personal interests.

Fawad said the PTI government would welcome PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s march in Rawalpindi and around 100 people, which were the total strength of his march, would also be offered tea. He advised Bilawal to realise that Pakistan was hosting the Australian cricket team in Rawalpindi after a long time and such a show could have a negative impact at the international level. He said the PTI government was following an independent and balanced foreign policy based on equal relations with all major countries including the United States US and Russia. The minister said that Pakistan wanted good relations with all major countries and it enjoyed good relations with the US also.

He said the Pakistan government, led by Imran Khan, had always declared that the use of military was never a solution to any dispute and it had also spoken in the United Nations that the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through dialogue and not through the use of force. He said the opposition leaders, who owned properties abroad, were particularly in a shock over the prime minister’s visit to Russia. He said Pakistan wanted the country’s looted wealth stashed in foreign banks should be brought back and the government was making progress on the matter. He said civil and military institutions were on the same page and the people of the country were standing behind the PTI government. The government is devising pro-people policies as Prime Minister Imran Khan has great feelings for people and was working for their welfare, he added.

He said that many cricket teams had received threatening Tweets from Indian soil during their Pakistan visit. Such conspiracies should be avoided and the two countries should move forward while the Kashmir dispute should also be resolved, he added. Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a true leader of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.