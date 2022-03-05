 
Too late

March 05, 2022

In response to the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion, the prime minister recently addressed the nation. However, the speech seemed unimpressive.

One feels that the incumbent government should have tried to fix the economy from the first day of its term to bring real prosperity to the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

