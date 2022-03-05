Florida passes abortion ban

WASHINGTON: Following similar moves by Republican-led states across America, Florida’s legislature has passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with only limited exceptions.

The law, passed by Florida’s Senate on Thursday, shortens the time allowed for abortions from 24 weeks of pregnancy to 15 weeks, with exceptions only for life-threatening risks to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal anomaly. Democrats in the Florida legislature were unsuccessful in attempts to add amendments that would allow exceptions of rape or incest.

The law had already passed the Florida House of Representatives, so it now only needs the governor’s signature. Governor Ron DeSantis, a staunchly conservative Republican, has said he supports the bill. President Joe Biden called the law "dangerous" in a tweet and said it "will severely restrict women’s access to reproductive health care." Advocates fear that the Florida law will reduce the availability of abortions in the entire southeast United States, as many people travel there due to restrictions in neighboring states.