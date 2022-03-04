No-trust move: PTI members may side with opposition, says Ishaq Khakwani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ishaq Khakwani said on Thursday that the PTI leaders might support opposition if no-trust motion was tabled in the National Assembly.

He said that those PTI members who would likely to side with the opposition belonged to Tareen group and they are 10 MNAs and 25 members of the Punjab Assembly. Talking to senior anchor person Saleem Safi in Geo News programme, Jirga, he said that Jahangir Tareen had served as adviser to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and the political leadership has contacts with one another. Khakwani interview will be telecast in Geo News programe, Jirga, on Sunday at 10:00pm.