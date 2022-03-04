Railway official penalised for relief fund graft

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has imposed a major penalty of “Reduction to lower post for three years” on Fatima Bilal, a BS-19 officer of Railways (Commercial & Transportation), for alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds in flood relief goods from Turkey.

According to a notification available with The News, the Secretary/Chairman Railways (Authority), after considering the recommendations of authorised officer and granting her an opportunity of personal hearing on Nov 15, 2021, has imposed the penalty under Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973. An amount of Rs0488 million will also be recovered from Fatima Bilal and will be deposited into Pakistan Railway Account. Fatima may file an appeal with the appellate authority against the above penalty within 30 days.