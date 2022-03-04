Malaysian diplomat wants Pak-Malaysian trade to get boosted

PESHAWAR: Acting Malaysian High Commissioner Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh has said that Malaysia is keenly interested to further strengthen the Pak-Malaysia economic relations, which will be beneficial for peoples of both the brotherly countries.

This he said during his visit to FF Steel Corporate head office and factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Chairman FF Steel Nauman Wazir Khattak and CEO Zarak K Khattak received the guests.

The visiting Malaysian envoy appreciated the R&D systems adopted by the FF Steel and showed interest in the forthcoming IPO of the company. He said that industrial development initiatives always enhanced economic growth and brought prosperity to people.

Deddy Faisal visited the direct rolling plant of Peshawar and witnessed the manufacturing process of premium quality grade 60 steel rebars.

Earlier, Nauman Wazir in his opening remarks welcomed the visiting Malaysian high commissioner and his team and hoped that the visit would be a door opening for a new chapter in Pak-Malaysia economic relations and trade, since both countries are having FTA, which would facilitate the trade and industry related activities.

Zarak Khattak said they recently launched grade-80 steel bars, which will bring revolution in the construction industry and said that shortly they would be going for IPO, which would be by any commercial organisation after two decades from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to bring investments for growth and development in the province and country.