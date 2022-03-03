Mansehra hospital’s bed capacity enhanced

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enhanced the capacity of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (KATH) from existing 250 to 350 beds to provide better healthcare service to patients.

“We have established an intensive care unit and enhanced hospitalisation facility for patients from 250 to 350 beds,” King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Tariq told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that earlier patients were being referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad from the tertiary healthcare facility. “And now the issue has been almost settled after an increase in the number of beds in different wards,” he said, adding they had taken the hygienic system of the hospital seriously and flaws in this regard were being removed. The MS said that KATH was also extending the healthcare services to patients under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Dr Tariq said that Kath was catering to the needs of patients from not only Mansehra but also from the neighbouring districts.