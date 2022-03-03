Dubai Expo 2020: AJK president opens Kashmir Month at Pakistan Pavilion

DUBAI: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has invited Pakistani diaspora in Dubai and international business community to invest in Azad Kashmir. He was addressing a gathering at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 after the inauguration of “Kashmir Month” at the pavilion.

All aspects of Azad Kashmir, from culture to business opportunities, are now being showcased throughout March at Dubai Expo 2020. Barrister Sultan Mahmood while addressing the audience mentioned that Kashmir has a lot of potential in tourism, minerals and hydropower sectors and asked the Pakistani and Kashmiri expats to invest in their homeland. “I got a chance to meet many businessmen here in Dubai and they showed keen interest for tourism and building hydro projects in the region,” he added.

Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mehmood briefed the AJK president about the concept and design of the Pakistan Pavilion. He visited the Pakistan Pavilion and lauded the efforts of government of Pakistan to showcase the country in a magnificent way in the world’s biggest event being held in Dubai.

The pavilion had dedicated a month to each of Pakistan’s four provinces and two regions throughout the six-month Expo 2020. The last four months focused on all Pakistan’s provinces. The current month is the last four weeks of the mega event Dubai Expo as it will be concluded on March 31 after exhibiting the world for six months.