Pakistan blind thrash South Africa to win series

KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team on Tuesday bulldozed South Africa by 247 runs to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI Series here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium.

After losing two early wickets, Riasat Khan and Faisal Mehmood played extremely well to take the hosts to 554-4 in the allotted 40 overs. They together knitted 436 for the third wicket partnership, which broke the world record of the highest partnership in ODIs. The previous record was 434 (made by Anees Javed and Amir Ashraf against England in 2010).

Riasat Khan made 226 runs off 90 balls while Faisal Mehmood played superbly for his 188 runs off 94 balls. Lewande Bhidla took 2 wickets.

Set to score 555, the visitors were restricted to 307-7. Bhule Bidla was the main contributor with unbeaten 75 which came off 55 balls. Jacob Kotze chipped in with a sparkling 45. Akmal Hayyat, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Rashid, and Zafar Iqbal claimed one wicket each. Riasat Khan was adjudged man of the match for his glorious double century.

The third and final ODI will be held on Thursday (tomorrow).