JI, PPP activists join JUIF

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Provincial President of Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman on Tuesday said that his party would win a landslide victory in the next round of the local government elections as the people were fed up with the unjust policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing a party gathering here. A number of political workers from Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan People’s Party joined JUIF on the occasion. The JUI leader said that the government had failed to deliver.

“The prices of petroleum products have been increased by Rs12 a few days back and then the prime minister announced Rs10 reduction in its price only to deceive the masses. But the people are clever enough and they can’t be deceived through such mean steps anymore,” he added.

The JUIF leader said that the naïve rulers have destroyed the economy of the country. “The lives of the people have been made miserable through the unaffordable hike in prices and the people are compelled on committing suicides,” he added.

Meanwhile, the executive council of the party continued at Mufti Mahmud Markaz with Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair. The meeting would make decisions about upcoming local government elections.

According to provincial spokesman for the party Abdul Jalil Jan tickets to party candidates in the 18 districts have already been allotted. During the meeting strategy would be worked out for the elections, he said.

The meeting would also discuss preparations about the long march which would commence on March 23, he said. The decisions of the provincial executive council meetings would be announced today (Wednesday), he informed.