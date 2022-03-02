 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
Lost girls

March 02, 2022

It was shocking to discover that around 150 missing girls from Sargodha had been recovered from different parts of Punjab. At least 20 of them were recovered from places involved in illegal activities.

Such women usually belong to underprivileged families. It is high time the government and law-enforcement agencies took serious action regarding such horrific crimes.

Seema Shakeel

Gujrat

