Lost girls

It was shocking to discover that around 150 missing girls from Sargodha had been recovered from different parts of Punjab. At least 20 of them were recovered from places involved in illegal activities.
Such women usually belong to underprivileged families. It is high time the government and law-enforcement agencies took serious action regarding such horrific crimes.
Seema Shakeel
Gujrat
This refers to the editorial, ‘A different kind of justice’ . Women in Pakistan are certainly facing countless...
This refers to the article ‘Russia’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem . Our foreign policy and association with any country or...
This refers to the editorial ‘PM’s address’ . The reduction in the costs of fuel and electricity by Rs10 and Rs5...
It is a normal practice in any democratic country to raise required revenues through direct taxation on people’s...
The IJ Principal Road, Islamabad is being widened. Four lanes are to be added to each side of the road, and the...
Residents of Koohi Goth, Karachi are facing a myriad of problems, including water and land pollution and an increasing...
Comments