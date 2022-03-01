Unaffordable friends

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Russia just as Russia invaded Ukraine was unfortunate and ill-timed. Visiting a country which was on the brink of attacking another could not possibly be termed wise, even if the visit was pre-arranged. This visit could not possibly have created a good image of Pakistan in the international community. Pakistan is, after all, heavily dependent on the financial aid of Western countries and their monetary institutions like the IMF and the World Bank.
It is true that Russia’s security concerns that stemmed from the close relations the US was trying to foster with Ukraine were valid. However, launching a full-scale invasion was certainly not the way to go about it. The Rs9.69 billion fine slapped on a branch of the National Bank of Pakistan operating in the US over certain irregularities, could be the first of many in retaliation to the visit. One hopes that Pakistan’s people do not pay too heavy a price for the indiscretion of its leaders.
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
