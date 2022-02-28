Cautious hope

The coronavirus broke out in late 2019 and spread throughout the world within a few months. Fortunately, Pakistan fared well in dealing with this pandemic.

However, we must continue following the SOPs to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not surge again. It must also be remembered that if we work together, we can defeat any calamity, be it the coronavirus or an economic crisis. One hopes that someday our political parties will be able to work in unity and harmony.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad