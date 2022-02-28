Cautious hope

The coronavirus broke out in late 2019 and spread throughout the world within a few months. Fortunately, Pakistan fared well in dealing with this pandemic.
However, we must continue following the SOPs to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not surge again. It must also be remembered that if we work together, we can defeat any calamity, be it the coronavirus or an economic crisis. One hopes that someday our political parties will be able to work in unity and harmony.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
Where war wins, peace perishes. This is exactly what has happened in Ukraine. The consequences of this conflict will...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that pothole-ridden roads in Karachi are extremely unsafe...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan. One feels that the...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of poor waste management in Karachi. Nearly...
For the last three months, residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing gas loadshedding. I have submitted numerous...
Recent incidents of banning Muslim girls from taking classes for wearing the hijab in India have raised concerns about...
Comments