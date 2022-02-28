Bilawal marching on capital after ruining Sindh, says Haleem

Reacting to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march against the federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is marching on Islamabad after ruining Sindh.

Sheikh, who is the provincial assembly opposition leader, remarked in his video statement that at last Bilawal appeared in Karachi, even if because of the long march that began from the city.

“His PPP is holding a long march led by a corrupt, infected and defected leadership that has ruined Sindh during its 14-year-long rule. Against whom did Bilawal Zardari hold a march after ruining Sindh?”

The PTI leader said Karachi’s residents want to ask Bilawal who is responsible for the destruction of Karachi. “If Bilawal Zardari is a public leader, he must answer the people of Karachi why his party’s Sindh government has destroyed Karachi.”

Sheikh said that in 2009, when the total volume of Sindh’s budget was Rs150 billion, the PPP had set aside Rs37 billion for Karachi, but in the current financial year, out of the Rs1.4 trillion provincial budget, only Rs38 billion was allocated for the city.

“Karachiites haven’t gotten a single drop of water despite an expenditure of Rs13 billion on the incomplete mega water project K-IV, while the provincial capital got just 14 buses despite announcements of thousands of buses during 14 years.”

He stressed that Bilawal must also respond to people’s other questions, such as why his government turned Karachi into a garbage dump, and why the residents of the city have been left at the mercy of street criminals.

The opposition leader said Sindh, particularly Karachi, has been facing the worst-ever law and order situation, as a strong sense of insecurity has developed among the people, and they are not feeling safe even inside their homes.