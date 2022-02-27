Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Abdul FC were crowned champions when they downed Burma Afridi 4-3 in penalty shootout in the final of the...
SOUTHAMPTON: Southampton pushed Norwich deeper into relegation trouble as the Premier League’s bottom club slumped...
By our correspondentLAHORE: Pakistan Cup is all set to commence from March 2 in Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore and...
MELBOURNE: John Landy, the second man to break the four-minute mile after arch-rival Roger Bannister, has died aged...
LEEDS: Tottenham hammered Leeds 4-0 on Saturday to put a smile back on the face of Antonio Conte and plunge Marcelo...
KARACHI: South Africa blind cricket team on Saturday arrived here to play a three-match ODI Series and three-match T20...
Comments