PTI asks Karachiites to make long march a success

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a series of meetings and corner meetings in connection with its ‘Sindh Rights March’ that kicked off in Ghotki on Saturday.

The party organised corner meetings in neighborhoods in constituencies of PS-111 and PS-109, areas of Landhi, Clifton Cantonment Board and Saddar, where PTI Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Bilal Ghaffar said that Karachi’s residents would give a grand welcome to the participants of the Haqooq-e-Sindh March on March 6.

“The PPP will soon be erased from Sindh and the PTI will form the government in the 2023 general polls in the province,” he said. “In Sindh, the PTI is ready to fight the PPP. The people of Karachi have been left destitute by the PPP government.”

The PPP had massacred democracy in the whole province, including Karachi, Ghaffar alleged, saying that “the atrocities committed against the people of Sindh” would be taken into account.

He asked the Karachi people to fully participate in the Sindh Rights March and make it a success. “It is very important for the people to come out in the war for the rights of people.”

Ghaffar said the root of Sindh's public problems and problems was to get rid of the PPP. “It is time to show the people's power to the party that came to power through fraud. The people’s majority is enough to shake the foundations of the PPP.” He said the Sindh Rights March would be staged from Ghotki to Karachi so as to save the people from the tyranny of the “Zardari mafia”.

A day earlier, talking to reporters at the Karachi Toll Plaza, PTI leader and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had said his party would raise its voice for the people of Sindh. “A protest march is our right and no one can stop us from the legitimate and democratic right. The Sindh government using law enforcement institutions can’t stop us from protesting.”

“The PPP government has been terrified and panicked due to the PTI’s long march that will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt government in Sindh,” Zaidi had said before leaving for Ghotki on Friday morning.

The PPP government had been robbing Sindh for the last 15 years and the people should support the PTI for changing their destination, he had said.